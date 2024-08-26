The low-level rain warning comes into effect at 10pm on Monday evening and will cover Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has forecast heavy and persistent rain for the west coast of the country for Monday night.

A low-level rain warning comes into effect at 10pm and will cover Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The national broadcaster said that there will be persistent rainfall at all times overnight, which may cause localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions, so some outdoor events could be affected.

The yellow weather warning will remain in place until 10am Tuesday 27 August.

National outlook

Met Éireann is expecting a generally unsettled week, with clear spells turning into widespread showers on the western half of the country on Tuesday night.

Wednesday will bring sunny spells and showers, some turning heavy with the chance of thunder and highs of 19°C in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Looking to the weekend, the national forecaster said early indications showed spells of warm sunshine developing, especially on Sunday. However, there is still the chance of a few showers, mainly in the west and northwest.