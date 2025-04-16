Expected rainfall amounts can be up to double on windward upper slopes and impacts vary depending on for example soil moisture deficits. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has issued an overnight yellow weather warning for Cork and Kerry.

The Munster counties will be affected by a rain warning from 11pm on Wednesday 16 April until noon on Thursday.

The national forecaster said that this weather warning is due to spells of rain that could “heavy at times”, leading to potential impacts such as localised flooding.

Met Éireann have warned that yellow weather warnings are related to not unusual weather that can cause localised danger.

These warnings can have up to 40mm of rainfall over 12 hours.

In addition, these amounts can be up to double on windward upper slopes and impacts vary depending on for example soil moisture deficits.

