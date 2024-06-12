The rain could result in spot flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for counties Cork and Kerry.

The warning is in place from 3am to 9am tomorrow, Thursday 13 June.

The national forecaster predicts heavy rainfall, especially in western parts of the counties, with highest accumulations in mountainous areas.

The rain could result in spot flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

While heavy rain is forecast for the west and southwest of the country, much of the east and northeast is expected to stay dry until morning.

Lowest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C are anticipated tonight.