James Greevy of Herdwatch at the AgTech Ireland/ Irish Farmers Journal conference ' Transforming Agriculture with Artificial Intelligence'. \ Philip Doyle

Farmers will soon be able to walk around their farm asking an artificial intelligence (AI) app how best to treat their cows and telling it to record their animal medication as they administer it.

Herdwatch has developed a new app called Herdi that will allow farmers to speak into their phone to record their daily tasks.

This will include updating their herd management software, recording data on agfood.ie, updating calving records, and adding animal weights direct from weighing scales.

James Greevy of Herdwatch said the new app is already in use on Irish farms and will “democratise farm management”.

“It will give farmers access to the whole internet in terms of expertise,” he said.