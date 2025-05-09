Group of staff members celebrate the opening of the new global headquarters of agtech company Herdwatch in Rocrea, Co Tipperary.

Irish Agritech company Herdwatch has officially opened its new state-of-the-art global headquarters.

Herdwatch, now used on over 20,000 farms and ranches around the world, has opened its new head office, as the company continues to grow and expand globally, with teams across Ireland, the UK, Canada, Ukraine and the UK.

The new HQ is in the heart of Roscrea, Co Tipperary, where the company was founded in 2012 by Fabien Peyaud and FRS Co-op. The 4,000 sq. ft space is located within the new multi-million Roscrea Enterprise and Community Hub (REACH), and is focused on innovation featuring open, collaborative spaces designed to support software development and customer success.

Meleri Griffith, Fabien Peyaud (CEO and founder of Herdwatch), Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment of Ireland Peter Burke and Eoin Moloney.

The opening of the new state-of-the-art facilities also represents the company’s commitment to the area and the local community.

Employment

Herdwatch now employs almost 100 people with almost half of these roles based in Roscrea, and recently expanded with a second office close to Harper Adams University in Shropshire, the UK's leading agricultural university.

Its app is used by thousands of beef, dairy and sheep farmers across Ireland, the UK and beyond, allowing them to manage everything from births and sales to medicine records and compliance, from their phone or computer.

Speaking at the opening, Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said the Herdwatch innovation is critical to the future of the agriculture sector, as it can help reduce costs on farm enterprises, create efficiencies, support decision making, all the while improving outcomes in a sustainable manner.

Fabien Peyaud, Herdwatch CEO and co-founder, said: "This marks an exciting new chapter for Herdwatch. We’re incredibly proud of our roots here in Roscrea. What began as a local innovation has grown into a global platform, and we are thrilled to continue our journey from our new home in the heart of the community that first believed in us."