Ministers in the Department of Agriculture are at odds over the decision to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure for 2024.

Minister of State Martin Heydon has hit out at Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s decision to stop the straw chopping scheme this year.

Minister Heydon said this has “thrown many farmers’ plans into disarray”, as the harvest has already kicked-off around the country.

“I am concerned about the level of consultation that took place with farmers and their representatives prior to this change being proposed, as there are very real consequences for those impacted,” he said.

Difficult months

Minister Heydon added that the tillage sector has endured a difficult number of months and the straw chopping scheme has been incredibly well received since its introduction in 2021.

“It has allowed them to build organic stocks in their soil in addition to providing an important financial support.

“Farmers made plans earlier this year in the expectation that this measure would be available, as it is part of Ireland's CAP strategic plan and applications were submitted during the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application window before the summer,” he said.

Significant difficulties

While there are genuine concerns around straw availability, Minister Heydon said suspending this measure will not fix that issue, but “create significant difficulties within the tillage sector”.

“Applicants can already withdraw from the scheme to make straw available for baling and additional flexibilities within the scheme should be explored before a full suspension is considered,” he said.

Minister Heydon added that the same level of financial support from the measure must be offered to the tillage sector.

“There is also a risk that European money will go unclaimed in the event of a full suspension as this is a co-funded scheme,” he said.