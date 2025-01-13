As Government formation talks reach an advance stage, Martin Heydon is odds-on to be the next Minister for Agriculture, according to BoyleSports.
The bookmaker, which provided the odds exclusively to the Irish Farmers Journal, put the Kildare beef and tillage farmer at 1/2 to take the agriculture portfolio.
The Fine Gael TD is a Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture in the outgoing Government.
Outgoing Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is 3/1. \ Philip Doyle
Current and outgoing Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is 3/1 to retain his position in the next Government.
His party Fianna Fáil, alongside Fine Gael, are in talks with both the Regional Independent Group and the Healy-Rae brothers to prop up their coalition.
Outgoing Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke (right) is 6/1.
Longford-Westmeath TD Peter Burke, who was promoted in the last cabinet reshuffle to Minister for Enterprise, is 6/1 to take the agriculture portfolio. Burke manages the family suckler herd in Westmeath.
Outgoing Minister for Higher Education Patrick O'Donovan is 8/1. \ Odhran Ducie
Fellow outgoing Fine Gael minister, who like Burke made the Cabinet table towards the end of the Government’s tenure, Minister for Higher Education Patrick O’Donovan is 8/1 in the running.
The Limerick County TD is not from a farm. He holds a degree in chemistry and is a former teacher, but is from a rural constituency.
Noel Grealish (furthest right) is 16/1.
Two independents are bringing up the back of the field. Galway West TD and member of the rural independent group Noel Grealish is 16/1 to take Minister for Agriculture for the potential minor coalition partner.
Michael Healy-Rae is 25/1. \ Eamon Ward
Well-known Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, who, alongside his brother Danny, was in talks with the country’s two main parties at the weekend, is bringing up the rear at 25/1.
Please note, these odds are not available to bet on. They were provided by BoyleSports to the Irish Farmers Journal for the purpose of this article.
