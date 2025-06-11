The Government will not dictate how farmers farm their land, the Minister for Agriculture, Martin Heydon has insisted.

Addressing fears that a Government land use review protects the dairy sector at the expense of extensive drystock producers, Minister Heydon told the Irish Farmers Journalthat the options under consideration were academic models that will be subject to consultation with farmers.

“We must be realistic in terms of land use change. This is privately owned land, clearly subject to inherent property rights, and I for one want to work with farmers and we will not dictate what is done with their own land,” Minister Heydon maintained.

The final report of the Land Use Review Oversight Group was submitted last month to Minister Heydon and the Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O’Brien.

The review assesses the various demands on land in delivering the State’s environmental commitments in the context of a climate neutral economy by 2050.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the final report sets out four possible scenarios, along with a ‘business as usual’ baseline model.

The four scenarios include a Cattle and Nature scenario and a Dairy Specialisation scenario, as well as two others that focus on the bio-economy and protein diversification.

The Cattle and Nature scenario is understood to promote greater extensification and reduced stocking densities, with farmers being paid for public good and environmental services.

The Dairy Specialisation model aims to protect dairy expansion by significantly reducing suckler cow numbers and concentrating land-use measures such as rewetting and forestry in the west and northwest.

The final two scenarios are also heavily weighted towards supporting intensive agriculture in the south and east, with more extensive farming and forestry being promoted along the western seaboard.

However, Minister Heydon insisted that the scenarios in the review were “not Government policy”.

“The Land Use Review depicts academic models that illustrate options for land use with a view to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and as with all models, they are subject to assumptions,” Minister Heydon said.

Review sparks farmer concerns

Western farmers and environmental groups have expressed serious concern regarding the land use report.

“We need clarity on the full details in the report including all options because what has found its way into the media would have a very negative impact on western counties – in terms of agriculture – and the wider rural community,” said Vincent Roddy of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association.

Fintan Kelly of the Environmental Pillar claimed the Land Use Review was biased by a focus on profitability, favouring intensive dairy and plantation forestry.

“Despite dairy expansion being a key driver of climate and water pollution, the sector remains shielded from change, while the emphasis of emissions reduction, through destocking and diversification, is disproportionately placed on extensive beef farmers,” Kelly claimed.

“This exposes a disconnect between the political rhetoric about supporting family farms and sustainability and the reality of policies which continue to prioritise the interests of a profitable minority,” he added.