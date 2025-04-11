In 2024, over €1.9bn of Irish agri-food produce was exported to the US, making it a key export market for agri-food exports.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon will meet a number of Irish companies operating in the midwest region of the United States on the final day of his US trade mission.

In collaboration with Bord Bia and Enterprise Ireland, the final leg of the visit will be in Chicago before concluding on Saturday 12 April.

Before then, Minister Heydon will meet with potential US investors in Ireland and members of Enterprise Ireland’s newly established US food advisory board.

Speaking in advance of these meetings, Heydon said that he had the opportunity to highlight the importance of the two-way trading relationship between Ireland and the US.

“Whilst the United States is the second-biggest export market for Irish agri-food products, Irish companies are also investing into the United States, creating employment for thousands of people and importantly buying produce from American farmers,” he said.

“I also highlighted Ireland’s comprehensive approach to agri-food development as a source of safe, secure and sustainable agri-food products.”

Exports

Ireland is the sixth-largest source of foreign direct investment into the US, with food and agriculture companies a key contributor to the 200,000 people employed by 770 Irish companies across 50 states.

In 2024, over €1.9bn of Irish agri-food produce was exported to the US, making it a key export market for agri-food exports.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said that this trade visit offered us a timely opportunity to directly engage with key US customers and their Irish suppliers.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon with US secretary for agriculture Brooke Rollins and Irish ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason in Washington.

“By understanding the specific and complex challenges posed by the tariffs, we can ensure that Bord Bia's strategic support is customised to meet the needs of each client and customer, rather than adopting a 'one size fits all' approach.”

Meetings

The Minister has already held meetings with senior US political representatives, including Brooke Rollins, secretary of the US Department of Agriculture, focused on engaging with the new US administration to promote the importance of the Irish-US bilateral agri-food relationship.

This was followed by meetings in Kentucky with key US stakeholders and companies in the equine, spirit drinks, animal feed and agri-tech industries to discuss the mutually beneficial trading relationship between Ireland and the United States.

"The United States is a premium export market for Irish food and drink exporters and will remain a priority market for our industry,” added Minister Heydon.

Read more

US tariffs concerning – Heydon

Pause on US tariffs offers breathing space for Ireland

JCB’S new USA plant to double in size in wake of Trump’s tariffs