Ireland's first dedicated Bio-compressed natural gas (Bio-CNG) self-service station opened in Dublin today (11 June), allowing HGVs to refuel with renewable biomethane.

Flogas, a part of DCC plc, officially opened the station in St Margaret's, north Co Dublin. The refueling station can accommodate up to 50 HGVs per day, potentially reducing over 9,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually compared to diesel-fueled HGVs.

Bio-CNG, which is compressed biomethane, can power adapted HGVs and reduce carbon emissions by up to 90% when replacing diesel.

It is one of the few proven methods to decarbonise HGV transport. The road haulage sector currently accounts for 20.7% of total road transport emissions in Ireland. The new station supports large companies aiming to switch to Bio-CNG and reduce their Scope 3 emissions.

Causeway Project

Operated by Certa, a sister company to Flogas, this self-service station will offer 24/7 access to Bio-CNG. Flogas already supplies renewable biomethane to four Circle K refueling pumps across Ireland.

The Flogas Bio-CNG refueling station is part of Gas Networks Ireland’s Causeway project. Over the years, this project has delivered a network of high-capacity, fast-fill CNG stations nationwide, developed a renewable gas injection facility, deployed a fleet of CNG vehicles and made a CNG vehicle fund available to businesses in Ireland.

DHL

Last year, DHL Supply Chain announced plans to operate biomethane-fueled trucks, committing to an €80m investment in a dedicated biomethane production facility in Cork and managed by Stream BioEnergy.

The new facility in Little Island is expected to fuel up to 150 trucks, potentially reducing carbon emissions by 15,000 tonnes annually. DHL has partnered with Tesco Ireland, and once the facility is fully operational, DHL will operate 92 locally fueled biomethane trucks across Tesco's nationwide network.

The anaerobic digestion plant at Little Island, Cork, which will be owned and operated by Stream BioEnergy, will process 90,000 tonnes of industry and consumer food waste per year.