Sheep processing factories have to stand a lot stronger in the marketplace to return higher prices to sheep farmers, IFA sheep chair Adrian Gallagher has said.

The sector lost a further 94,000 breeding ewes in the past year and the numbers are down at figures not seen since 2014 - throughput in factories dropped by over 370,000 head in 2024 and is currently back over 160,000 on last year, Gallagher said.

This level of decline in sector output has serious consequences for servicing high end customers for our sheep meat, he added.

"Factories can and must do more on lamb, hogget and ewe prices, the current cuts are not acceptable and could do serious damage to the long-term viability of the sector, these must be reversed," he said.

The trade in the UK for old season and new season lamb has improved over the past week with prices rising by almost 7c/kg for hoggets and up to 37c/kg for lambs; prices in France remain strong and are well over €10/kg.

Recent cuts

Adrian Gallagher said sheep factories here must start reflecting this reality in prices offered to sheep farmers and reverse the recent cuts they have implemented.

He said the sector is at a critical stage and its long-term viability and sustainability is very much dependant on the willingness and capacity of factories to maximise returns to farmers.

Adrian Gallagher said Bord Bia also has a key role to play in ensuring product based on the standards implemented on Irish farms differentiated for customers in the UK and EU markets to push back on the impact cheaper southern hemisphere imports are having in these markets.