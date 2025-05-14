An example of peat soils that have been drained in order to make the land more agriculturally productive

It is “highly unlikely” that land that has been classed as GAEC 2 land will become designated land in the future, Michael Maloney, senior inspector with the Department of Agriculture, has said.

“People are saying in 2030 or 2050 that 540,000ha of GAEC 2 land will become designated – no one can say that. I’d say it’s highly unlikely,” he said.

“It’s not a designation. It’s in for this CAP until 2027 and it’s a whole new ball game then as to whether conditionality exists or whether they call it something else. That’s what’s causing some of the angst around GAEC 2,” he said.

He refuted the claim that the allegation that GAEC 2 classification is a land grab. “That is certainly not the case,” he said.