Drier weather is on the way this weekend, with temperatures to reach 17°C on Sunday. / Claire Nash

The national forecaster expects the coming days to be mostly dry, with some patchy rain and drizzle at times.

Friday

The day will start mostly cloudy according to Met Éireann, with the possibility of light rain in places. As the day progresses, it will brighten up, with sunny spells in the north and east.

The afternoon will be mainly dry, with highest temperatures of 11°C to 15°C in moderate northwest winds.

There will be long clear spells and light winds overnight, with lowest temperatures of 0°C to 6°C. It will be coldest over Ulster, with a touch of grass frost forming and patches of mist and fog in places.

Saturday

Met Éireann has forecast Saturday to be mostly dry, with some cloud and sunshine at times. There will be highest temperatures of 11°C to 16°C, with light variable winds.

Saturday night will be clear, with some light winds. Lowest temperatures of 2°C to 5°C, with some mist and fog in parts.

Sunday

Sunday is expected to be mostly dry, with sunshine at times. Highest temperatures of 13°C to 17°C are forecast in light northeasterly winds.

