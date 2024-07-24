The hill chair said farmers were promised up to €10,500 each year for the five years of ACRES. \ Donal O'Leary

Ahead of this year’s Budget, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) hill farming chair Cáillin Conneely has called on the Minister for Agriculture to prioritise supports to alleviate the financial pressure on hill and sheep farmers.

“Budget 2025 gives the minister and his officials a chance to demonstrate they truly understand the challenges farmers are currently enduring.

“They should pay all Agri-Climate Rural Environment (ACRES) co-operation farmers their €10,500 for this year. It’s not the farmers' fault that the non-productive investments are not out, nor that applications for landscape actions aren’t open.”

Conneely made the call as the Teagasc National Farm Survey shows on average farm incomes were back 57% in 2023 and farmers wait for ACRES balancing payments.

“These figures are particularly stark, and really bring home the financial pressures across all sectors. For sheep farmers, incomes were back 22% to only €12,625.

“That’s only about a quarter of the average industrial wage, and that’s the average. There are many more sheep and hill farmers on less, and they have all the challenges and costs. It’s just not economically sustainable,” he said.

Impact of lost payments

Conneely said this “hammers home” the consequences of the delayed ACRES payments and the impact of lost payments from non-productive investments/landscape actions under the scheme.

“It also emphasises the need for the Department to fully honour commitments at the recent charter meeting that the Department would apply maximum flexibility around recouping any excess interim payment received.

“They need to get balancing payments out to all the 13,000-plus tranche one applicants [that are waiting] as quickly as possible and devote whatever resources are needed to sort out the mess with non-productive investments. Applications closed last December,” he said.

Promises

The hill chair said farmers were promised up to €10,500 each year for the five years of the scheme.

“At this stage, it’s looking like it could be year three before the Department deliver on their promises. It’s just not good enough, and the figures published show why.

“Farmers depend on these payments to keep going. The Department need to get their house in order, and urgently,” he added.