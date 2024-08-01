The property is a short distance from Trim.

Four bidders competed to buy a hobby farm located near Trim, Co Meath, when it was put up for auction this week.

The property was 4.5ac with a house at Dogstown and it was sold by REA TE Potterton. It was guided in the range of €350,000 to €400,000.

The property sits on the Dublin side of Trim, within walking distance of the town centre.

It consists of a modern bungalow, out-buildings, including a portal frame livestock shed, and a block of fenced pasture. The house is approximately 1,000 sq ft in area and is in very good condition.

“There was plenty of interest in the property ahead of the sale,” auctioneer Thomas Potterton said.

The bidding opened at €350,000 and rose in bids of €10,000 to €450,000. At this point, it was put on the market and after an interval knocked down at this price.

The buyers are understood to be a business family from the area with farming interests.