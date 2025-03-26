For my loyal readers who may not be old enough to remember, there used to be a Teagasc research centre in Kinsealy on the Malahide Road in north county Dublin.

It closed a few years back and its horticulture, forestry and education activities moved to Teagasc’s Food Research Centre in Ashtown. Almost €5m was spent at the time to facilitate the move.

Anyway, like a lot of things in Dublin, news has broken that the Kinsealy site is being demolished to make way for residential properties.

Over 190 homes will be built on the site, I’m reliably informed.