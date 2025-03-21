A damning report into equine traceability has warned that failure to implement existing horse identification and food safety legislation has put Ireland’s entire meat industry at risk.

Professor Patrick Wall’s report, ‘Reforms to strengthen equine identification, traceability and welfare’ was commissioned by then-Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in the wake of an RTÉ Investigates exposé of alleged fraud in the food chain at Shannonside Foods, Ireland’s only licensed horse abbatoir.

In his report, Prof Wall said it was concerning that “it took investigative journalism by RTÉ, using hidden cameras, to uncover ongoing irregularities within a facility located adjacent to the slaughter plant used to assemble horses prior to slaughter”.

This he said, underscored the need for more robust oversight of the assembly of horses pre-slaughter as well as within the slaughter plant itself.

“Food production is one of Ireland’s key indigenous industries, and our reputation as a global leader is founded on stringent food safety standards and robust animal welfare practices,” he said. “Any incidents that call the effectiveness of our controls into question risk undermining trust in international markets.”

“If an operator is willing to falsify the identity of a live horse, it raises serious concerns that they might just as easily change the identity of a box of horse meat to pass it off as beef, a practice at the heart of the pan-European fraud uncovered in 2013,” he warned.

He highlighted a series of problems with Ireland’s equine identification, including:

Ownership rules

“Little to no enforcement” of the legal requirement to register a horse’s change of ownership within 30 days. This undermines the integrity of the entire system, Prof Wall said.

Unrecorded movements

Inconsistent reporting of horse exports out of Ireland, resulting in a “misleading representation of the actual equine population within Ireland”. This weakens traceability efforts and affects the reliability of the database for animal health monitoring, disease control, and regulatory compliance.

Horses with Northern Ireland and UK-issued passports move freely to Ireland but most never entered into the Irish central database, creating significant traceability gaps.

Imported horses not recorded on the central database, effectively becoming invisible and creating “a serious gap in traceability and compliance”.

Horse deaths unrecorded

Passports for horses that died naturally or were euthanised not returned at all, or long after the legally required 30-day period, leaving the horses incorrectly listed as alive in the central database.

'Unidentifiable’ horses without passports presented at knackeries without any ownership details being collected. These unidentified horses cannot be removed from the central database.

Late notification of horse deaths, often months or even years after the animal has died.

Medicines

Discrepancies between medications recorded on the physical horse passport and notified to the central database, which pose a real challenge to maintaining the integrity of the food chain and ensuring accurate traceability.

Prof Wall also said that horse meat should be integrated into Bord Bia’s quality assurance and marketing initiatives.

Professor Wall was scathing of the enforcement of existing legal obligations by the Department of Agriculture, noting that: “If the current rules on registration, changes of ownership, registration of imports and exports, and notification of deaths had been effectively enforced, the need for this report would have been greatly diminished.”

“Without enforcement and meaningful sanctions, compliance will remain poor, undermining the integrity of the equine sector,” he added.

Recommendations

Prof Wall said that critical gaps on horse identification and traceability “must be addressed if we are to prevent a repeat of the RTE programme, a repeat of the 2013 horse meat scandal, and an undermining of Ireland’s reputation as a food-exporting nation with robust food safety controls and animal welfare standards”.

He recommended a wide range of changes be made including:

Full integration of equine census data with the central database.

Mandatory real-time updates on horse movements, ownership, imports/exports, and deaths.

Enhanced enforcement and resourcing to ensure compliance.

Implementation of humane and practical end-of-life solutions for horses, including the establishment of a properly regulated equine slaughter facility.

Increased collaboration with Northern Ireland and EU stakeholders for harmonised traceability measures.

A user-friendly digital platform would empower stakeholders, streamline compliance, and strengthen oversight.

Prof Wall also said that horse meat should be integrated into Bord Bia’s quality assurance and marketing initiatives, bringing it into line with beef, pork, and poultry.

