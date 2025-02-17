Many small vegetable growers with storm damage have been locked out of the recently reopened horticulture grant scheme.

The criticism comes from organic specialist at the Agriculture Consultants Association Mary Lynch - who spoke at the Commercial Market Opportunities in Organic Vegetable Production conference in Backweston, Co Kildare on Monday.

The farm adviser said that many small vegetable producers will not have sustained enough damage to meet the €7,500 threshold to receive the grant but could still struggle to cover the repair bill.

“It’s a very high bar to reach, I think it’s a pity that you couldn’t come down to the TAMS one of €2,000 because, for a lot of people, to reclad their tunnels is not going to cost them €7,500 and that means that money is now totally out of reach for them,” she said.

In response, Sinead Mulcahy horticulture and plant health farm inspector said that it would take months for any scheme changes to be implemented.

“We did reduce it this year from €10,000,” Mulcahy said. “The scheme is approved under state aid guidelines. To notify and change a scheme, changing it like that could take six to nine months before we get approval back from the commission. I know it’s frustrating but that’s the situation we’re in.”

Damage

Storm Éowyn left many horticultural growers with torn polytunnels covers, damaged crops and lost seeds.

The 2025 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector was re-opened on a targeted basis to deal only with growers who are considering investment in response to this damage.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Lynch added that the 50% cost cover is also low.

“As organic producers, we get 60% under TAMS and - if you’ve taken a big hit on your polytunnels - that’s a huge hit on your income. In an emergency situation, we should have at least gone to the TAMS rate of funding.

“The way the schemes work where you’ve to pay out 100% and you get the money afterwards, if you’re a smaller or you’re starting off, that’s huge amount of your working capital that’s tied up until you get approved.”

