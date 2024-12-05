The scheme of investment aid for process and organisational innovation for large enterprises is a new scheme for 2025, which is intended to assist large enterprises engaging in primary horticulture to increase process and organisational innovation.

Three schemes to support increased innovation and diversification among primary producers in the horticulture sector have opened.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Pippa Hackett made the announcement of the schemes, which are part of the key strategic actions set out in the national horticulture strategy for 2023 to 2027.

Announcing the schemes, Minister McConalogue said that there is a real desire among Irish horticulture growers to seek out new innovative technologies to help improve efficiencies and productivity on their farms.

“This was evidenced by the interest shown earlier this year when the 2024 Innovation and Diversification Schemes were launched. I am delighted that we can continue the schemes for 2025, which are funded by the national exchequer.”

Schemes

The 2025 scheme for innovation and diversification is aimed at small- and medium-sized enterprises engaging in primary horticulture production that would like to innovate, but need to carry out specific studies before doing so.

The 2025 capital investments scheme aims to increase innovation and diversification in horticulture by grant aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment.

The scheme of investment aid for process and organisational innovation for large enterprises is a new scheme for 2025, which is intended to assist large enterprises engaging in primary horticulture to increase process and organisational innovation.

Minister Hackett added that the opening of these schemes provides a support pathway for primary producers seeking to innovate or diversify, thereby helping to secure the long-term viability of their own businesses and of the Irish horticulture sector.

“These schemes provide support to growers at all stages of their journey towards innovation and diversification, from grant aid for feasibility studies for those in the early stages to grant aid towards capital investments for those who are at a more advanced stage.

“These schemes will help to ensure that the Irish horticulture sector continues to make a valuable contribution to the Irish economy.”