Senior inspector at the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) Pat Griffin has said that he is “greatly concerned at the continued number and severity of injury incidents at marts, including recent fatalities”.

In a letter to mart managers in recent days, he stated that the “safety, health and welfare of all persons attending at marts is the responsibility of the entity (co-operative or company), managers and persons in charge of the place at work”. Along with the letter, the HSA sent detailed information and guidance on safety with cattle, specifically at marts and lairages, to mart managers.

“Every mart operator must carry out and act on mart specific risk assessments and ensure the safe operation of their facility, with reference to the minimum standards set out in available guidance,” Griffin added.

In September, a man was killed at Loughrea Mart after a bullock jumped out of the ring and into the crowd.