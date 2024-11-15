"Poor health and wellbeing can also increase the risk of having a serious or fatal injury on your farm."

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin a week-long inspection campaign on Monday 18 November, focusing on the health and wellbeing of farmers.

The Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee, an advisory committee to the HSA board, has developed guidance on health and wellbeing for farmers which includes simple tips to stay healthy and well, such as being more physically active, eating a healthy diet, and minding their mental health.

The HSA said that farmers are at higher risk of certain health and wellness conditions due to the nature of their work. These include:

Heart disease.

Stroke.

Overweight/obesity.

Back pain.

Stress.

Mental health issues.

Lung issues.

Hearing loss.

Skin problems and cancers.

HSA inspectors will be identifying and discussing the health risks associated with farming during this campaign and will be promoting the guidance and resources available.

Darren Arkins, programme manager occupational health at the HSA said "we will encourage farmers to think about certain risks that they may face due to the nature of their work such as long workdays, heavy lifting, lone working and handling of hazardous materials”.

He said it is critically important for farmers to recognise any health problems early and get treatment from their healthcare practitioner as early as possible.

“Poor health and wellbeing can also increase the risk of having a serious or fatal injury on your farm. Health and wellbeing must remain a priority for any farmer.”

Pressures

The committee said it recognises the significant pressures and challenges faced by farmers in relation to their physical and mental wellbeing and has developed guidance to assist farmers on these matters.

An awareness video highlights the story of a farmer who struggled with his mental health and, importantly, how he eventually reached out and took the first step to seek the support he needed.