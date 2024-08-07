The Health and Safety Authority is looking into an incident which took place at Portumna Mart last Wednesday.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that a member of staff was struck by a gate in the yard. This resulted in injuries to the staff member.

Most people at the mart last week were unaware of the incident as the sale went on as normal.

Inquiries

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, the Health and Saferty Authority said: “We are aware of this incident and are making relevant inquiries at this time.”

No further information is available, the authority added.