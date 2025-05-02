Quad bike use, often on uneven or sloped terrain, has resulted in numerous serious and fatal injuries, particularly when the wearing of helmets and safety training are neglected.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has urged farmers to take extra precautions following a significant increase in work-related fatalities in recent weeks.

The latest figures from the HSA showed that of the nine confirmed work-related fatalities so far this year, five were associated with the agriculture and fishing sectors.

The HSA was notified of four fatal incidents in the past month, three of which were associated with quad bike use.

Ger Hartnett, HSA senior agricultural inspector, said that no job is important enough to risk your life.

"We are deeply concerned by the recent sharp rise in fatalities, especially amongst self-employed outdoor workers and farmers,” he said.

“We are calling on farmers and all those working outdoors to take a step back, assess the risks, and prioritise safety at every stage of the job.”

Updated as of 8 April 2025. Statistics are updated once a fatal accident has been confirmed as a work-related fatality.

Another cause of serious outdoor incidents was working at heights, such as on ladders, roofs, or unstable structures, which continues to present serious risks when proper safety measures are not followed.

The HSA is reinforcing the importance of safety training, proper equipment use and maintenance, and the need for employers and self-employed workers alike to carry out risk assessments before undertaking any potentially hazardous outdoor task.

"Too often we see the same scenarios leading to fatal outcomes," added Hartnett.

"A moment's lapse or a shortcut taken can have devastating consequences.

"We want to see everyone come home safely at the end of the day. Safety isn't an optional added step; it must be an integral part of the job.”

