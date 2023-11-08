There is a huge barrier for women who want to join Knowledge Transfer groups, Cork dairy farmer Nicole Keohane has told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Keohane’s local Teagasc office in west Cork recently set up a women’s discussion group for farmers, the first of its kind in the area. However, an information morning was held last week where 24 women turned up and 16 were informed that they were ineligible for a KT group because they weren’t named as herd owners.

The majority of the women in the room had looked for a Knowledge Transfer group instead of a discussion group, Keohane said, in order to “enhance their knowledge set”.

“For me it’s a case that I’m only starting to go into partnership, there were women there who had been farming all their lives with their partners, but they’re not listed as a herd owner of the farm.

Big issue

“It’s a big issue and this wasn’t in the terms and conditions before. In the previous round of KT, you could nominate someone to go if the herd owner couldn’t go. They would still get acknowledgment as a participant and get payment for attending. But that rule is gone now and it’s a huge barrier,” she said.

Keohane said that there are also issues in relation to KT groups for pig and poultry farmers.

Another new term brought in this year, is that you have to have a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application in for 2023.

However, it is estimated that two-thirds of pig and poultry farmers don’t submit BISS applications because they don’t have the acreage.

“Now that’s a huge part of the pig and poultry industry that aren’t eligible to join KT groups. We’ve a target of 25% to reduce emissions from the industry and suddenly there’s barriers up in front of us telling us that we can’t attend these groups to attain the knowledge that we need to go further,” she said.