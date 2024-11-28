Cows out of the parlour are making anything from €1.50/kg and up.

Cull cows are being met with a flying trade this week as mart entries rise and prices follow suit across the country.

Maurice Brosnan, manager of Gortatlea Mart in Co Kerry, said he expects trade to get stronger over the next three weeks.

“There have been huge numbers and huge prices for cull cows. Farmers were initially slow to bring them out because the price of milk was so good, but anyone bringing them out is getting well rewarded,” he said.

Fleshed cows are making anything from €2/kg for an average fleshed cow up to €2.50/kg for well-fleshed cows, he said.

The most notable difference in the trade this year compared to last year, according to Brosnan, is the jump in price for second and third calvers who are suitable for recycling – they’re making an extra €300 to €400/head, he said.

Central Auctions CEO Michael Harty said Nenagh Mart saw its biggest sale of cull cows on Tuesday.

“There were a lot of Friesian cows out of the parlour, we had 100% clearance. The heavier ones with the flesh are a great trade,” he said.

Five well-dried off Friesian cows that came in together on Tuesday in Nenagh weighing 574kg sold for €1,280 (€2.22/kg).

Demand

“Bullocks and heifers are so dear and beef is wanting. Numbers are tightening and cows are filling the gap,” Harty said.

Michael Lynch, manager of Kilkenny Mart had 180 cows on offer on Tuesday.

“If we had 280 on offer, they would have sold, demand is so strong. There’s a lot of parlour cows coming out – they wouldn’t be bought for anything less than €1.40/kg going up to €1.80/kg or €1.90/kg,” Lynch said.