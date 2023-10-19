Farmer frustrations around the inclusion of infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) testing as a compulsory action in the National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS) came to a head at the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) presidential and deputy presidential debate in Athenry on Tuesday.

Many questions put to candidates from the floor expressed frustration that the scheme’s payment rates would only cover the cost of testing and leave no income support for farmers struggling with high input costs.

Fears were expressed that the scheme is being used to lay down the foundations of an IBR eradication programme which will be protracted, unrewarding for farmers and see additional fees payable for “quangos” and vets.

Penalty hit

Presidential candidate Martin Stapleton stated that farmers should consider taking a penalty hit on their NBWS payment by completing the calf meal feeding requirement, but not testing the herd for IBR.

“Everybody knows there is nothing in it for the farmer. There is actually a risk because the real danger for IBR is that if you come back positive with IBR in your herd and sell animals, there is a real danger that you will be accused of knowingly infecting someone else,” he claimed.

“I do wonder should farmers just take the part of that scheme that says we’ll feed the weanlings as they are weaned and ignore the other part [IBR testing] and take the small penalty in between.

“I do think there is an option there for farmers to opt out of the IBR part of it.”

A penalty of 10% of the overall payment will apply where a farmer does not complete both actions in the scheme.

Lobbying

On the same IBR issues, current south Leinster chair Francie Gorman stated that the IFA must double down on its lobbying efforts and always have a clear goal in mind when going into Department of Agriculture talks on the development of schemes.

“Animal Health Ireland bought into the suckler cow scheme, they lobbied for that. The same as Sheep Ireland lobbied to get [genotyped] rams into the ewe scheme,” the presidential hopeful said.

“We have got to prioritise what we want and then you have to have support from the very top of the association to drive that through.”

He cited the additional €8/ewe announced for sheep farmers in Budget 2024 as an example of the IFA uniting behind a single issue when lobbying politicians which paid off for farmers.