The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has stated that the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has committed to attending association meetings to discuss upcoming changes announced to beef indices.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that genetic improvement is vital to the profitability of all livestock sectors, but added that any index changes must be accepted by farmers.

Cullinan spoke after a meeting of the IFA's national council, where a number of council members voiced concerns on the index changes.

The association’s livestock committee has invited the chief executive of the ICBF to address its next meeting.

“[The] ICBF [has] committed to attend our livestock committee and other meetings around the country in the coming weeks,” Cullinan commented.

“This will improve the understanding of the changes among farmers. After this, the national council will revisit the issue.”

ICBF commitments

The IFA went on to outline the ICBF’s commitments on the index changes and the implications the revised indices could have on Suckler Cow Efficiency Programme (SCEP) eligibility.

This includes cows that are currently four- or five-star rated under the existing beef indices will retain this rating throughout the scheme once they remain within their current herd.

Farmers with cows and heifers aged over 16 months that rise to four- or five-star in the revised indices will benefit from the changes.

The IFA added that the next major deadline for SCEP participants to meet the replacement requirements is 31 October 2025.