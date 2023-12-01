Met Éireann has issued a status yellow ice warning for Ireland this weekend, which will bring very cold day and nighttime temperatures.

Frost and ice will persist in many areas from 5pm Friday until noon on Sunday.

The possible impacts include slippery conditions underfoot, hazardous travelling conditions and animal welfare issues.

Fog warning

Met Éireann has also issued a fog warning from 5pm on Friday until noon on Sunday.

Status Yellow - Fog warning for Ireland



Possible Impacts:

• Poor visibility

• Hazardous travelling conditions



Valid: 17:00 Friday 01/12/2023 to 12:00 Sunday 03/12/2023



Dense fog will form in many areas, lingering through the day in some places, with patches of freezing fog too.

The fog is set to bring poor visibility and hazardous travelling conditions.