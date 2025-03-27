The ICMSA wants far tighter movement controls to be imposed on cattle dealers.

Far tighter restrictions on animal movements are being sought by the ICMSA to curb the spread of TB.

In a submission to the TB Forum on Wednesday, the ICMSA proposed that a maximum of two movements be allowed per TB test, contract-reared dairy animals to be pre-movement tested before returning to the home herd, and that far tighter movement controls be imposed on cattle dealers.

However, the IFA disagreed with ICMSA’s demands, questioning if tighter restrictions on cattle movements were actually warranted. More stringent wildlife controls and a move away from badger vaccination was sought by all the farm organisations.