An independent appeals mechanism will have to be put in place so that farmers can challenge the application of strict new rules on drainage, reseeding and ploughing to their wetlands, the ICMSA has said.

ICMSA deputy president Eamon Carroll said the enforcement of Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) 2 requirements on up to 570,000ha was a serious issue for many farmers and one that must be open to appeal.

“A farmer should be allowed to appeal at any stage into the future if he feels that his or her land has been unfairly included under GAEC 2,” said Carroll.

Meanwhile, the INHFA has lodged an official objection to the proposed GAEC 2 standard.

Urgent

The association has also requested an urgent meeting with the European Commission on the new rules.

The INHFA expressed concern that 100,000ha of mineral soils are impacted by the proposed new rules.

In addition, INHFA president Vincent Roddy said members were “fearful” that the maps used for the GAEC 2 standard could also be utilised in deciding what lands are subject to the Nature Restoration Law.

IFA president Francie Gorman maintained that the Department of Agriculture’s proposals were “a genuine effort to minimise the impacts [of GAEC 2] at farm level”.

Damage

However, he cautioned that the proposals will need further discussion with the new Minister for Agriculture.

“Any GAEC 2 measure that is introduced cannot economically damage the farm operation,” Gorman insisted.

ICSA rural development chair Tim Farrell said farmers needed clarity on their responsibilities under GAEC 2.

“The promised new maps must be delivered on time to avoid payment issues or delays.

“These maps must be provided before BISS applications open,” he insisted. Under the proposed GAEC 2 rules, farmers would be allowed to maintain existing drains on designated lands but not open new ones.

Ploughing would be limited to a maximum depth of 30cm, and reseeding would only be allowed one in every four years.