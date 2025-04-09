The association is criticising the move, saying that with the ESB being most at fault for that failure, it is “more than a little contradictory” for the body to be given more authority over the “not-fit-for-purpose” system. / Philip Doyle

ESB Networks is seeking more powers in relation to land use and access in response to the mass outages caused by trees falling on power lines during storm Éowyn, according to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

The association is criticising the move saying that with the ESB being most at fault for that failure, it is “more than a little contradictory” for the body to be given more authority over the “not-fit-for-purpose” system.

The proposal by the ESB would support a reappraisal of the system following the breakdown and delayed reconnections in the aftermath of storm Éowyn.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan said that reducing people’s property rights further was “fanciful”.

“The problem is not the lack of powers, it’s the lack of action that we see where farmers and other landowners contact their local ESB office and report trees growing too close to poles or lines,” he said.

“It’s simply not possible or credible to expect the ESB to have crews ready to zip out to every overhanging tree from Donegal to Dunmanway and from Clondalkin to Connemara. It’s not a question of more powers; it’s a question of whether it’s even possible and we think that it is not.”

A recent ICMSA survey found that almost 90% members believed that they should be better utilised during storm events to ensure issues are dealt with in a timely fashion.

Drennan called on the ESB to work collaboratively with farmers rather than considering additional legislation that will be utilised against farmers.

“That’s why we suggested that the ESB actually go the other way on this and work with farmers to do the basic hedgerow maintenance, with the ESB only being contacted for specific cases where their expertise is needed,” he added.

“We need a clear system of communication and we need to work collaboratively to resolve the issues, not legislation.

“As always, farmers are willing and happy to play our part in the necessary efforts to address the aftermath of storm Éowyn and to prepare for the next extreme weather event. But we won’t be walked on in terms of unnecessary and unfair legislation.”

