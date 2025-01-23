European Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen was in Ireland this Thursday, visiting a farm, addressing the IFA AGM and holding meetings.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president Denis Drennan has said he is “hugely encouraged” by comments made by European Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen on farm incomes following a meeting this Thursday.

However, Drennan added that the organisation will wait to see if this turns into real action and policy.

Farmers will wait “with much interest and anticipation”, he said, for the publication of the Commissioner’s plan for EU agriculture to see whether it would address the problems of how to increase farmer margin and incomes, while lowering the regulatory burden and costs.

“It’s been obvious for a very long time now that the CAP alone cannot deliver these objectives and EU farm policy must focus on delivering improved returns from the marketplace for farmers.

“I was hugely encouraged to hear Commissioner Hansen saying unambiguously that he intended putting economic and social sustainability of farmers on a parity with environmental sustainability.

“The elevation of environmental sustainability over everything else has proved unworkable and has resulted in the farmers paying everyone else’s environmental costs in the transition to lower-emissions food production,” Drennan said.

Unfair trading practices

The ICMSA president, who met with Hansen this Thursday, added that the EU’s actions on unfair trading practices (UTPs) have not delivered for ordinary farmers and focusing on producer organisations (POs) and other mechanisms will not solve the problems.

“The very first thing Commissioner Hansen should do – both as an end in itself and as a signal about the change in policy direction - is to ban below-cost selling across the EU.

“This is the first critical step towards reforming production models and ensuring that particularly retail corporations are stopped from forcing farmer primary producers to subsidise retail sales promotions.

“Everyone knows farmers’ costs and revenues, but the rest of the food supply chain is allowed retreat behind ‘commercially sensitive information’ and refuse to divulge their own margins.

“That’s the real test here. If the Commissioner fails on this, then the steady year-on-year disappearance of the EU’s family farms will continue to be replaced by factory-scale industrial farms - which is in no one’s interest,” he said.

Regulation

On regulation, Drennan said he told the Commissioner the strategic dialogue on agriculture cannot lead to further regulation on farming.

“The regulatory burden on farmers is, bluntly, ridiculous and the EU needs to start eliminating regulations that are no longer necessary - if they ever were - and start working with farmers to develop a sustainable future.

“It’s time to move past expressions of understanding and sympathy and into concrete measures that will help turn the situation around,” he added.