ICMSA president Denis Drennan wants the findings of a review being sought by the Minister published in full.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has called for the immediate appointment of a person to carry a review on investigations into Dan Brennan’s farm, along with a clear timeframe setting out on the expected progress of this review.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue pledged on Thursday to seek an independent review of multi-agency investigations into unexplained anomalies witnessed on the farm of Dan Brennan, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

The final report from this initial investigation claimed that these anomalies, which included stunted cattle growth and livestock’s bones being soft enough to bend, were not caused by industrial emissions from a local brick factory.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan described Minister McConalogue’s announcement that he would seek a fresh review as being “worthy and to be welcomed”.

Support

The farm leader stated that the ICMSA “supported completely Mr Brennan’s version of events” and the association saw a need for the farmer’s complaints to be studied "seriously, with the outcome to be made public”.

Drennan set out two aspects of the case which must be examined separately in the review: allegations made by Brennan and whether the Department of Agriculture’s handling of investigations met the necessary standards.

A new review is needed to ensure farmers and wider society have “trust in the ability and willingness of Government agencies to investigate serious matters and deliver clear explanations,” he added.

Drennan also called for the findings of this review to be published uncensored and in full, as well as for the Minister to appear before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture to answer any questions arising from the review.