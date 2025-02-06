The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has called for the inclusion of standalone, diesel-powered generators in the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes III (TAMS).

The call comes as thousands of premises remain without electricity supplies a fortnight after storm Éowyn.

The ICMSA farm business chair Pat O’Brien has also called on Revenue to allow farmers to claim VAT back on generators.

PTO generators are currently eligible for TAMS III grant aid, but O’Brien said that the option is not feasible for all farmers for reasons of cost and of farmers only having a single tractor at their disposal for carrying out work.

“Given the frequency at which extreme weather events are taking place and the reliance of particularly dairy farms on electricity, it is vital that farmers can prepare for interruptions to supply and so avoid disastrous outcomes,” he commented.

“A generator is fast becoming an essential piece of equipment on most farms and - as well as the farmer’s peace of mind - there is the freeing-up of the ESB network crews who could turn to other emergency work.”

O’Brien said that the VAT claimback and TAMS changes sought by the association are “obvious and prudent measures that will address increasingly important questions around both farmer and animal welfare”.

