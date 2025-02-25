ICMSA president Denis Drennan said if there is a deep dive into agriculture, the same should apply to other sectors.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has said that farmers will be fascinated by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) decision to launch a new online resource for information on agri-environment.

The CSO launched the agri-environment indicator resource on Tuesday 25 February.

The new tool aims to understand "the dynamic relationship between agriculture and the environment”, while updating the CSO’s data under various headings including land use, biodiversity and ecosystems services, climate and environmental impact and soil health.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan said that he looked forward to hearing the CSO announcement of similar ‘deep dives’ into the data around those other sectors identified as requiring action on environmental grounds, such as urban waste water treatment, data centres and the impact of the Dublin Airport cap.

'Perplexed'

“[The] ICMSA is just a little perplexed by the idea that the CSO is singling out farming yet again for special attention under a variety of headings with the specific aim, it seems, of assembling ‘a comprehensive list of agri-environmental indicators across various themes monitored and reported by the CSO in one central space’.

"We feel compelled to ask where the announcement of a transport indicator resource is, given that the Government’s own figures have agri emissions falling last year by around 4.5%, while transport emissions not alone did not fall, but actually increased," Drennan said.

Drennan added that it was difficult to imagine a more "vital national interest" than producing the food that powered a €16bn export-orientated sector.

"But the CSO announcement reinforced farmer suspicions that data was constantly being assembled to use in prescriptive regulatory way against them and the wider agri sector, while other sectors were allowed ‘mark their own homework'," he said.

Favouritism

Drennan cautioned the Government against even the perception of sectoral favouritism: “[The] ICMSA has always said that farming will play our part. But equally we have always said – and I’ll repeat it again – that we absolutely will not allow a situation where farmers or the farming sector is asked to carry other sectors’ burdens through to the new lower-emissions society and economy.

"Agri emissions are going down and going down significantly. Transport emissions are actually still rising. If there is a deep dive into agriculture, the same should apply to other sectors," Drennan said.