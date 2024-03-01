Denis Drennan has welcomed confirmation that revised nitrates figures will be allocated for calves up to three months old and that farmers will receive credit for feeding a lower percentage of protein concentrate to their cows. \ Claire Nash

President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) Denis Drennan has welcomed confirmation that revised nitrates figures will be allocated for calves up to three months old and that farmers will receive credit for feeding a lower-percentage protein concentrate to their cows.

These changes will be backdated to 1 January 2024.

However, speaking following a meeting of the agriculture water quality working group, Drennan said he was frustrated that farmers will face further uncertainty.

A statement from the ICMSA said this is due to the “failure of the Department to move on the matter earlier and EU regulatory processes”.

Drennan added that if people are wondering why farmers are protesting across the EU, they should look at this case where a scientifically proven amendment cannot be formally made without going through “a ridiculous regulatory process”.

He said new rules for farmers can be brought in overnight, but when changes are going to benefit farmers, there are “ridiculous and pointless delays”.

Changes

“The changes are welcome and while these are technical changes to the regulations based on peer-reviewed science, the changes will be hugely positive and practical for individual farmers impacted by the 250kg reduction to 220kg N.

“The net effect is that farmers will be able to retain more of their existing herd without having to rent additional land and export slurry.

“[The] ICMSA has lobbied intensively for this change with the N figure for a calf from zero to three months falling from 6kg N to 1kg N.

“In addition, where a farmer uses on average a 13% protein ration on a freshweight basis for the year, the banding will change from 80kg N to 76kg for band one, from 92kg to 87kg for band two and from 106kg to 98kg for band three,” said Drennan.

Example

Explaining the advantages of the new changes, Drennan gave an example of a farmer with 100 cows in band three who had required 42ha to remain under 250kg N/ha.

That had increased to over 48ha with the reduction to 220kg N/ha.

If this farmer opts for the 13% average protein ration on a freshweight basis, to maintain his/her 100 cows, he/she will require 44.5ha.

“That farmer would have been losing 12 cows based on his or her 42ha holding after this change, for which[the] ICMSA lobbied so hard, they will be losing five cows,” he said.

The ICMSA president added that the regulatory process must be concluded as soon as possible and the nitrates derogation must be a priority for the Government.