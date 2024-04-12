In response to the increasing awareness of mental health challenges in the farming community, a group of ICSA farmers established ICSA life focus. \ Donal O'Leary

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) will host a gathering where farmers can offer support to each other in relation to the current wet weather.

ICSA’s life focus group will host the gathering on Sunday 14 April at the Castletown Geoghegan Community Hall, Co Westmeath.

Chair of ICSA life focus Mona O’Donoghue Concannon said farmers are under a lot of pressure at the moment.

“We want to provide a place for farmers to gather and discuss the current difficulties they are facing due to the persistent wet weather.

“A problem shared is a problem halved, so we are inviting all farmers to come along and share their experiences,” she said.

The Eircode for the gathering location is N91 NV0T and it will commence at 7.30pm.

Life focus group

In response to the increasing awareness of mental health challenges in the farming community, a group of ICSA farmers established ICSA life focus.

The group has collectively encountered a wide range of problems and situations that can arise throughout a farming lifetime.

ICSA's life focus provides support and understanding on various issues including farm succession, marriage breakdown, parent alienation, family disputes, mental health, rural isolation, farm finances and banking issues.

“The guiding principle of the group is that tough times do not have to be faced alone. If you need assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out,” O’Donoghue Concannon said.