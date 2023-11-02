Leaving farmers with weeks old figures to comply with nitrates rules is leaving it difficult for farmers to know where exactly they stand with stocking rate limits, the ICSA's beef chair claims. \ Claire Nash

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) has called on the Department of Agriculture to provide farmers with weekly figures on stocking rates to help farmers comply with nitrates rules.

ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham stated that seven-day rolling figures on organic nitrogen/ha are needed as farmers “cannot operate in vacuum on nitrates”.

“They cannot be expected to manage the levels of organic N/ha on their farms without up-to-date data and it’s about time this was facilitated,” Graham stated.

Farmers are currently working off figures dated 31 August for compliance purposes, despite births, cattle purchases and slaughterings changing this figure in many cases.

Ensure compliance

“How are we to ensure compliance if we do not have up to date figures?”

“Working with outdated data, it is virtually impossible to keep your farm compliant, particularly in a trading system where animals are coming and going and can vary in age,” the beef chair claimed.

Graham referred to difficulties farmers faced in complying with the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) as further justifying calls for up-to-date stocking rate figures from the Department.

“The situation then was grossly unfair with farmers trying to comply, but having one hand tied behind their backs due to not having up-to-date figures. We should not be finding ourselves with this same problem again,” he said.