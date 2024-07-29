Now is the time for livestock farmers to liaise with tillage farmers regarding their straw requirements for the winter, Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) tillage chair Gavin Carberry has said.

“Tillage farmers will currently be deciding whether to bale straw or chop it as part of the revised Straw Incorporation Measure. It is therefore crucial for livestock farmers to figure out what they need and get their orders in,” he said.

Carberry was speaking following the announcement that participants in the Straw Incorporation Measure now have two options: they can either withdraw from the scheme and bale straw at a rate of €175/ha or continue with the scheme and receive a payment of €250/ha.

“This is a win-win solution. The funding will stay within the sector, and other sectors will gain access to additional straw and fodder. However, we are still concerned that this might not be sufficient to ensure adequate fodder supplies for the winter," Carberry noted.

Flexibility

Carberry said “to this end, ICSA has proposed some flexibility in the baling option so that individual plots can be used for both baling and chopping.

For example, the headlands could be chopped while the rest of the plot is baled. This approach would be far more practical than having to decide in advance whether entire plots will be chopped or baled.

Consideration must also be given to allowing tillage farmers the option to whole-cut grain for silage instead of traditional combine harvesting.

"Time is of the essence with this one, however, and a decision on that would need to be made in the next week or two."

Fodder incentive

He said that a fodder production incentive may still be required.

"ICSA has proposed a scheme similar to the 2018 scheme to encourage tillage farmers to sow forage crops on their land. At that time, over 1,700 tillage farmers participated in the scheme, planting 19,400ha with either brassica crops or ryegrasses," Carberry said.