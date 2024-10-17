The 32.7ac is in one block. It rises quite steeply towards the back.

A 32.69ac block of high ground suited for winter grazing is on the market near Dunleer, Co Louth.

The land is at Paddock, Tenure, and is to be auctioned by Robert B Daly. The guide price is €350,000.

The farm is on the road from Tenure to the old N1. It is described by auctioneer Peter Flynn as sheltered grazing, because, as you move away from the road, the land rises and this higher ground is dry and suited for year-round grazing.

At the front, there are areas of gorse which provide shelter for stock. There is also a cattle-holding pen and crush at the front of the land.

The higher ground is good quality grass.

The location is 1km east of Tenure village and 5km south of Dunleer. There is access to the M1 motorway 5km away at Junction 11.

The auction takes place on Thursday 7 November 2024 at 3pm in the agent’s auction room.

The same auctioneers are also selling a c10ac holding at Cloghlea, Grangebellew, Dunleer. This is described as good grazing land.

It sits in two divisions. Access is beside the railway bridge. The land goes to auction on Thursday 31 October and the guide price is €170,000.