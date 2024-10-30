So there's this butcher shop in New Zealand which has won an award for its Irish pork sausages.

“If pigs could fly,” I said to myself when I read it at first. Then I said: “wait did Irish pigs actually fly to New Zealand for the making of these award winning sausages?” I can confirm, after some research, that they didn’t.

Expleo’s handcrafted gourmet ‘Irish pork’ sausages are in fact made from born-and-bred New Zealand porkers and just marketed as Irish.

They’re retailing at just under €8 for a pound, so they must be tasty.