IFA deputy president Alice Doyle and ICOS chief executive TJ Flanagan presenting the joint declaration on the nitrates derogation to European Commissioner for the Environment, Jessika Roswell, in Brussels.

A delegation from the IFA and the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) met European Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall on the necessity of retaining the nitrates derogation.

The meeting, led by IFA deputy president Alice Doyle and ICOS chief exectuive TJ Flanagan, took place on Thursday 20 February.

A joint statement from the two organisations said they emphasised the economic and environmental significance of the derogation for Ireland’s agricultural sector, in the context of the strong progress that is being achieved in water quality improvement.

The delegation presented Ms Roswall with the joint declaration made in September 2024 by Irish farm organisations, co-operatives and the dairy and meat processors.

It outlines what the Irish agriculture sector stands for and its solid commitment to protecting water quality and reducing emissions.

Speaking after the meeting, Doyle said without the nitrates derogation, the ability of Irish farmers to remain competitive in global markets and sustain rural communities will be severely impacted.

“We are fully committed to working with the Government to protect the environment and ensure water quality,” she said.

“The extension of the nitrates direction will further incentivise that commitment. The message to Commissioner Roswall is that it is absolutely possible to maintain Ireland’s nitrates derogation at its current level, while improving water quality and meeting the requirements of the nitrates action programme,” the IFA deputy president added.

Up for the challenge

The delegation also highlighted that the dairy sector and Irish agriculture in general is adjusting responsibly and quickly to environmental challenges.

The representatives outlined that retaining the nitrates derogation aligns with ongoing efforts to protect and improve water quality, rather than contradicting them.

They also discussed further improvements in water quality and initiatives in this area.

Flanagan said Ireland’s grass-based system is globally recognised for its low carbon footprint relative to all other food producing countries worldwide.

“Retaining the nitrates derogation is critical in ensuring that Irish farmers can continue producing high-quality dairy and meat products while adhering to best environmental practices,” he added.