The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) will stage a ‘flash action’ at the European Commission offices in Dublin.

The event will take place on Tuesday 20 May, with the aim of warning the Commission against stripping away the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget in favour of a single fund approach to the EU budget under the multiannual financial framework (MFF).

It will coincide with a flash action organised by COPA COGECA in Brussels to highlight the importance of the CAP budget. Similar protests will take place in other EU countries at the same time.

IFA president Francie Gorman said that it’s vital that a strong message is sent to the Commission that the funding model and structure of the CAP is critical for the development of the farming and food sectors in Ireland.

“Everybody is aware that the geopolitical landscape is changing, but food security has to remain at the core of what the Commission does,” he said.

“All the signs are that the Commission is still hell bent on a single fund structure, which, if approved, would be the beginning of the end of CAP as we know it. This approach will undermine the security CAP brings to millions of farm families around Europe.”

Action

Farmers will assemble at the European Commission offices on Mount St, Dublin 2 (D02 W710), at 9.30am.

The Commission is holding a budget conference in Brussels on the day and the action is timed to happen when the conference is under way.

Francie Gorman will attend the flash action in Brussels in his capacity as vice-president of COPA.

However, IFA deputy president Alice Doyle and ICOS president Edward Carr will lead the action in Dublin.

Carr added that CAP is the foundation of a sustainable and competitive farming and agri-food sector in Ireland and Europe.

“What we need is a strong, practical and properly and fully resourced CAP; one that cuts red tape and empowers farmers to focus on producing food not paperwork.

“The Commission must not risk accelerating the generational renewal crisis. Rather than potentially seeking mechanisms to undermine and defund CAP, the European Commission must stand by its farming citizens, underpin food security and protect this essential policy.”

