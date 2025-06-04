l-r Jerzy Wierzbicki, vice chair of COPA Working Party on Beef; Dominique Fayel, chair of COPA Working Party on Beef; and IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan who was also elected to a vice-chair position at a meeting in Brussels.

IFA Aquaculture had an opportunity to engage with EU Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadís, together with Minister of State for Fisheries and the Marine, Timmy Dooley TD, during a high-level meeting with Irish seafood sector representatives at Castletownbere Fishery Harbour Centre last week.

The meeting brought together representatives from the fisheries, aquaculture and processing sectors and the seafood co-operatives, along with MEPs Nina Carberry, Billy Kelleher, Barry Cowen, Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, and Sean Kelly; Senators Manus Boyle and Noel O’Donovan and locally-elected representatives including Minister of State, Christopher O’Sullivan TD.

IFA Aquaculture were represented by committee vice-chair Catherine McManus and IFA Aquaculture policy executive Teresa Morrissey, and they highlighted to the Commissioner the need for EU Aquaculture policy reform as part of the Common Fisheries Policy review and specific ring-fenced funding for the European Maritime Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF).

“The Commissioner’s comments in relation to the EU Commission’s priority to support the EU Aquaculture sector were very welcome,” Catherine McManus said.

“It was encouraging to hear the recognition from the Commissioner that Aquaculture has the potential to increase EU seafood production and contribute to food security as the fastest growing food production sector globally.

“The Commissioner was also keen to note that sustainable development of EU Aquaculture is a shared competence with member states – Minister of State Dooley and his DAFM officials should take note that they have the ability to set ambitions for the Irish Aquaculture sector with the support of the EU Commission and we are hopeful they will act on this going forward,” she concluded.

The high-level engagement with the Commissioner took place alongside his visit to Ireland as part of European Maritime Day 2025 which was hosted by Cork City Council last week, bringing together ocean leaders, policymakers, scientists as well as the general public.

IFA upcoming events calendar

Tues, 10 June IFA National Officers’ Committee will meet in Irish Farm Centre.

Wed, 11 June IFA National Council meeting, Irish Farm Centre.

Thurs, 12 June IFA president will attend a meeting of Leitrim IFA to present Honorary Life Membership.

IFA will attend Agri Aware’s AGM and Ag Forum at Doran’s farm, Donadea, Co Kildare (W91 DH99).