The national biomethane strategy, launched in May 2024, outlines how Ireland will build a network of 140 to 200 anaerobic digestion plants by 2030 to produce of 5.7 terrawatt hours of biomethane gas.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on the Government to conduct an urgent review of the country’s national biomethane strategy.

IFA energy for farms project team chair Frank Brady said the country’s flagship biomethane policy needs more investment and a review of its timeline.

“It is becoming clear that the Government’s plans for the roll-out of anaerobic digestion (AD) are underfunded and not properly thought out. Now one of the few operating AD plants in the country is gone into receivership.

“It is the Government’s ambition to build up to 200 AD plants by 2030. This cannot work, as the market for biomethane is not viable,” Brady said.

'Proper supports'

“We need to see an urgent review of policy, with proper supports in place to get the sector up and running.

“This latest closure will certainly leave potential investors reluctant to develop AD plants. Swift action and meaningful engagement between relevant Government departments is required,” he added.

Green Generation, the first company to inject biomethane renewable gas into the national grid, went into receivership last week.

The Kildare-based company, founded by Billy Costello, pioneered Ireland’s first renewable gas grid injection point.

