European beef demand is set to see another boost with the Paris Olympics starting this month. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said that farmers should play hard with factories when selling finished cattle, as the supply of in-spec cattle has tightened.

Beef processors are struggling to source sufficient supplies to fill orders, which has led to most to offer 5c/kg to 10c/kg above quoted prices in recent days, according to IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan.

The tightening of supplies has been witnessed in marts and the usual summer demand is further strengthened by the Paris Olympics starting at the end of July, Hanrahan commented.

“This demand is also very evident in recent days around mart rings where competition is intense between agents for various factories paying prices well above factory quotes,” he said.

Tight supplies

“Supplies of cattle will remain tight, particularly for in-spec cattle, for the next number of months.

“It is important farmers take full advantage of the situation by selling hard.

"Where factories are not forthcoming with higher prices, farmers should consider the mart outlet, which is boosted by Northern Ireland buyers bringing vital competition to the trade.”

Hanrahan called for a stop to the “gamesmanship of factories” on beef price when strong markets could allow them to boost quotes.

