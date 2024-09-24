Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) rural development chair John Curran has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to review his decision to exclude the dribble bar from TAMS 3.

Curran was speaking after Minister McConalogue confirmed that the dribble bar would not be grant-aided under TAMS 3.

“We have been looking for the dribble bar to be reinstated as an eligible investment item under TAMS 3 since before it was launched. It was there in TAMS 2 and was very popular among farmers,” Curran said.

“We all know the ammonia and emissions challenges we face as a sector, so not having the full complement of technologies grant-aided under TAMS 3 is baffling. The trailing shoe just isn’t suitable for all farms, most especially those on heavy or hilly farms.”

'Own goal'

“It’s an own goal not having the dribble bar and others such as the Moscha swivel spout grant-aided. We need to be offering more and a range of innovative options here, not restricting them,” he said.

Curran argued that many lower-stocked and smaller-scale farms will need to use LESS from 1 January, yet the Department is grant-aiding the trailing shoe only, discounting the dribble bar and the 30% reduction in emissions it brings relative to the traditional splash plate.

“The dribble bar costs less, suits more farmers and is safer for many, while also delivering emissions reductions, so the decision to omit it is illogical and Minister McConalogue must review this decision,” he added.

“Otherwise, the Minister and his Department officials need to come to the table with other forms of grant-aid support for the smaller-scaled or upland farmer.

"What they have at the minute simply isn’t fit for purpose. It’s cost-prohibitive. Being forced to rely on agricultural contractors isn’t a sustainable solution either, for either party,” John Curran said.

“Given the time constraints and the need to preserve and improve water quality, eligible investments aside, the whole TAMS process surrounding nutrient management applications needs to be expedited.

"Applications should be exempt from any rank or selection and reference costs and ceilings must be updated to better account for inflationary pressures,” he concluded.