IFA has been forced to make representations on behalf of farmers to Clare-based Asba Meats to speed up payments for animals supplied to the factory.

“IFA is aware of farmers who supplied to Asba Meats, but who had to wait for payment,” said IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan.

“This has occurred on a number of occasions and IFA has made representations on behalf of these farmers. IFA’s advice to farmers has always been, and continues to be, to insist on payment on the day,” Hanrahan said.

The Irish Farmers Journal has also been contacted by a number of farmers who have had to wait at least six weeks for payment for cattle supplied to Asba.

In addition, one dealer who spoke to this newspaper claimed that he had to wait a number of months for payment.

Asba Meats operates out of the old Kepak slaughtering plant in the village of Drumquin outside Ennis. It also has a processing facility in Shannon.

A senior company executive was not in a position to comment when contacted by the Irish Farmers Journal.

Asba Meats specialises in Halal slaughter of both sheep and cattle and has been purchasing large numbers of livestock in western marts.

In addition, the company has been contract killing cattle for a large producer group over the last number of months.