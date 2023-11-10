The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has accused the European Parliament’s chief negotiator on the EU nature restoration law of ignoring a key vote in July when MEPs sought to scrap the farmland ecosystem and peatland rewetting targets from the law.

The text agreed by parliament’s negotiators and those of the Council of Ministers shows that these elements have been included, despite parliament’s vote.

IFA environment chair Paul O’Brien claimed that including these targets in the text is disappointing for farm families, especially those farming on drained peat soils.

“Article 9, which relates to agricultural ecosystems, had been deleted from the text agreed by the European Parliament in July, but has now been reintroduced,” O’Brien said.

“This is a very disappointing and worrying development, which will have an impact on farm families, particularly families farming on drained peatland.

“Even with the amendments proposed, which sees the targets for rewetting drained peatland in agricultural use reduced and voluntary rewetting targets for farmers, the proposed law will impact production.

“It is clear that the European Parliament’s lead negotiator from the environment committee César Luena ignored the mandate of the parliament,” O’Brien stated.

Concerns remain

The association’s president Tim Cullinan raised the IFA’s concerns with European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius this week in Brussels.

He expressed his concern at the impact on Irish farmers as a result of the nature restoration proposal.

Cullinan reiterated that it had sought an Ireland-specific impact assessment to be undertaken before any law would be put on the table.

“From the outset, [the] IFA called for a full impact assessment to be undertaken at member state level to understand the area of farmland impacted and the potential impact on food production before the law is introduced,” the IFA leader said.

Minister Noonan welcomes agreement

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan welcomed the emergence of agreement in the nature restoration law trilogues and suggested that the €3bn-plus allocation set aside for strategic climate and nature investments by the State in Budget 2024 could be used to fund actions under the law.

“Our nature restoration objectives can only be achieved with the full support of the farmers, fishers and foresters who own or manage our lands and seas,” Minister Noonan commented.

“That’s why, from the outset, I have emphasised the need for dedicated, long-term funding to support nature restoration measures and that was delivered with the establishment last month of the €3.15bn climate and nature fund.

“Ireland stands ready now to turn the tide on nature loss and as we embark on this journey to restore our relationship with the natural world, we can ensure that both people and the natural world feel the benefits.”

