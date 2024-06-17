A farm walk to give farmers a greater insight of the Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP) Project has been organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The walk will take place in Rathnamuddagh, Mullingar, Co Westmeath (N91PK74), on Wednesday 19 June from 2pm to 4pm.

The farm walk will share first-hand some of the bespoke measures that can be implemented to preserve and improve water quality on farm.

Representatives from the Farming for Water EIP and Teagasc Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) will be in attendance.

Topics covered will include:

Targeted source control.

Pathway interceptor and receptor on-farm measures.

Rainwater management plans.

Along with the above topics, the farm walk will provide information and practical demonstration of some of the resources and supports that are available for farmers for use on their own farms.

'Societal challenge'

IFA rural development chair John Curran said preserving and improving water quality is a societal challenge that we all must undertake and take seriously.

“There has been an unprecedented focus, investment and adoption of new measures on farms in recent years to improve and achieve better water quality, but we cannot let up now,” he said.

“If anything, we need to double down and amplify our efforts. But it doesn’t have to mean huge change or investment either. It’s about the right measures in the right places at the right time and the right rate, to ensure that nutrients are taken up by grass and crops.

“I hope as many farmers as possible can attend our farm walk on 19 June to see some of these measures in action and to see potentially what they can do themselves on their own farms,” he added.

“I’d particularly like to thank the Fay family for opening their doors and sharing their journey to date and to the Farming for Water Project Team and Teagasc ASSAP advisers who will share their knowledge, tips and experiences on the day,” John Curran concluded.